Coronavirus: East Bay Lacrosse coach creates innovative challenges for his players to hone their skills amid COVID-19 pandemic

The men's lacrosse team at Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon was in the middle of their season when school suddenly ended.
"The shelter in place happened the day of a game. Unfortunately, that game didn't happen," said Michael Keyser, Head Coach of Dougherty Valley High School Men's Varsity Lacrosse team. "Fortunately, everyone is healthy and that is another reason why we are staying connected. It's good news seeing everybody happy and healthy."
COVID-19 has forced Coach Keyser to switch his original game plan by creating fun and innovative methods to keep the team connected and to hone their skills.
RELATED: Newsom unveils plan to reopen California, ease stay-at-home restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic
"With the season being canceled, we are keeping them engaged through weekly calls, weekly challenges, having them leverage their technology skills with their iPhones and linking it to the sport of lacrosse," said Keyser.
Each week, players are put to a new online challenge to stay engaged in the game. All in an effort to keep the team in good spirits.
"We're a family on a team and we really take that to heart and wanted to make sure that we kept that together as much as possible," said Keyser.
The biggest lesson that his players have learned is to "play the game like it is your last."
"That saying is going to set much deeper in their minds and hearts after going through this experience," said Keyser.
Many high school seniors across the country, have had to grasp the reality that their senior year isn't going to turn out the way that they expected.
RELATED: Coronavirus: Pittsburg teacher makes birthday special for young boy
"The reality was starting to sit in with them that the season is gone," said Keyser. "Especially for our seniors, its heartbreaking for them that they won't be able to have a senior night on the field and all the festivities that come with being a senior. "
"It is definitely hard to see the last season go," said Sean Cruz, High School Senior at Dougherty Valley High School. "Most of are understanding to the whole situation and the importance of staying home."
Cruz and his teammates credits their Coach's leadership for keeping the team connected and are thankful to have Coach Keyser rooting for the on and off the field.
"Our coach is really good at building our character beyond our skills on the field," said Cruz. "When you see our coach, you can see that he cares more about our teammates rather than the scoreboard."
"Pandemic or not, continuity of teamwork, being close together is important," said Keyser. "We are hoping when it is safe to go out, we can meet up at least one more time together and celebrate as a team."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19