Coronavirus: Pittsburg teacher makes birthday special for young boy

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- A teacher in Pittsburg made sure one of her students had a very happy birthday.

Dorothy Mallari surprised her student Byron at his home with balloons and a chalk drawing in the driveway yesterday. His mom had told her he was sad he wasn't going to be able to celebrate his birthday with his class. It was something he'd been looking forward to.

"I had this idea of coming to his house and writing a message on his driveway, and then I also recorded myself with a message and put it on our class blog, and had my other students all send messages to him so he can feel all the love," said Mallari.

You may remember Mallari when her class went viral last year for their song and dance inspired by the Lizzo song "Truth hurts."

