Experts say cyberattacks are happening as we approach COVID-19 vaccine release in US

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- As we get closer and closer to a COVID-19 vaccine release, there are major online security concerns.Tuesday we learned that a major US cybersecurity company, FireEye, based here in the Bay Area was hacked and that may be the tip of the iceberg."What is the biggest target we're looking at right now? The whole world is talking about the vaccine, there is nothing else," says cybersecurity expert Ahmed Banafa.Banafa is a professor at San Jose State University and says with the release of the coronavirus vaccine happening in some countries and coming soon in others, cyber criminals have already gone to work."The health sector in the industry in the economy is the weakest one when it comes to any protection against hacking or cyberattacks," says Banafa.In the most recent attack, FireEye, a company that has worked with the US government, confirmed they were hit by a government with "world class capabilities." It's unclear today what government that was.IBM recently uncovered a global phishing cyberattack targeting companies involved in the COVID-19 supply chain, which is a big deal as some of the vaccines have to be kept in very cold temperatures and require special locations and delivery.Americold, the largest cold storage provider in the US, says they were recently hit by a cyberattack themselves.While Banafa believes we may be better protected in the United States, he says don't click on any unknown links -- And that storage locations, delivery companies, and medical companies need to be ready."It could by hijacked physically or on a cyberattack anytime," says Banafa.