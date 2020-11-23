Coronavirus California

1st night of COVID-19 curfew brings few issues for Bay Area police, leaves some 'red' tier counties confused

By Cornell Barnard
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Day one of California's COVID-19 related curfew was uneventful for many Bay Area police agencies but left some residents wondering why all local counties aren't included.

Many Bay Area Police departments gave the all-clear on Sunday morning.

"As of last night and this morning, we've not had any issues, we appreciate people following guidelines especially during the holidays," said Katie Nelson, spokesperson for Mountain View Police.

Authorities say, most non-essential businesses were closed by 10 p.m. and many non-essential workers were likely off the streets.

Six Bay Area purple tiered counties where COVID-19 rates are spiking are under the mandatory curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Dec. 21.

Santa Clara County wants the public to call a COVID-19 hotline to report any curfew violators. South Bay Police agencies are tweeting the same referral number: (408) 961-5500.

"We haven't received any complaints at the COVID-19 center ye regarding the curfew," said Santa Clara County spokesperson Ricardo Romero.

That could change as we head into the holiday season. Santa Clara County, still with one of the highest COVID-19 rates in the state.

"If we continue to see the numbers increase, hospitalizations could reach a maximum in three weeks," said Romero.

In neighboring San Mateo County, the numbers are better. It remains in the 'red' tier with no curfew. But that's where some people are confused, considering San Mateo County is so close.

"I think it's kind of stupid, if one has it, the other should too," said David Louvris from Palo Alto.

Palo Alto resident Leighna Harrison said, "there's a lot of movement between the two counties, it might be better to have the curfew in both counties."

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa says even though San Mateo, San Francisco and Marin Counties aren't part of the curfew yet, everyone should do their part to avoid large gatherings and stay home if possible.

"At the end of it, the virus knows no boundaries, it knows no county lines," said Canepa.

