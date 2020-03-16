Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Older Bay Area residents react to self-isolation recommendation

By J.R. Stone
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom has recommended that those age 65 or older self-isolate themselves in their homes over rising concerns of contracting the novel coronavirus.

Seniors we talked with are split on that recommendation, "I'm not afraid and I have a lung issue so," says Barbara Morgan. She says she is not on the same page as the governor. "If I'm going to get it I'm going to get it and I'm not worried about it and I don't think I can sit in the house for 3-4 weeks. I think I'd be dead before I get the virus."

While Barbara jokes, others say they've already been self-isolating and will continue to do so after they stock up on more food. Jenelle Klauer of Walnut Creek told ABC7 News, "Oh we're doing it. No doubt about it? No doubt."

We asked for your input on Facebook concerning the matter and dozens of you responded. Dr. Sophia Mohammad even saying, "As a physician, I think it's a good idea."

Staff with Meals on Wheels Diablo Region are delivering food to seniors because volunteers are calling out sick at such high rates. "Right now our services are more critical than ever because the people we serve are most at risk for the virus," says Caitlin Sly of Meals on Wheels.

So many mixed opinions about the virus and the right approach that should be taken but also so much positivity out there as well. Jenelle Klauer is one of those who thinks the country will rebound. "Like they say Americans usually survive when it comes to times like this everybody seems to be able to pitch in and help each other and what not."

If you'd like to volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Contra County you should give them a call as they are currently looking for more help.

