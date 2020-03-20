Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Bay Area: ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered

By Kris Reyes
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Franciscans like many others in the Bay Area are sheltering-in-place after six counties issued the order on March 16.

ABC7 decided to drive around the city to see how life had changed and if people were adhering to Mayor London Breed's guidance.

As we drove down the Emabrcadero, up to Dolores Park and through many other neighborhoods, it became evident that the once-bustling city of San Francisco was no more.

There were very few cars on the road, not a lot of people out walking, showing that majority of San Franciscans were abiding by the shelter-in-place order.

