Coronavirus Bay Area: ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered

ABC7 decided to drive around the city to see how life had changed and if people were adhering to Mayor London Breed's guidance.
As we drove down the Emabrcadero, up to Dolores Park and through many other neighborhoods, it became evident that the once-bustling city of San Francisco was no more.
There were very few cars on the road, not a lot of people out walking, showing that majority of San Franciscans were abiding by the shelter-in-place order.
For more videos of what the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus outbreak click here.
RELATED CORONAVIRUS STORIES:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Bay Area cancelations, closures related to COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19