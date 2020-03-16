Coronavirus impact: Gov. Newsom calls for closure of California bars after isolation measures increase

#Coronavirus |



“Pray that we don't go out of business”



San Francisco businesses struggle to stay open during COVID-19 crisis.



Full story:⬇️https://t.co/P1JgTYg866@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/T37GKy0sX9 — Luz Peña (@LuzPenaABC7) March 14, 2020

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Three hours after Governor Newsom's announcement, the owner of The Plough and The Stars Irish pub in San Francisco's Inner Richmond decided to close."Directing that all bars, nightclubs, wineries, brewpubs and the like, be closed in the state of California. We believe that this is a non-essential function in our state," said Gov. Gavin Newsom.Even though this was not a mandatory order from the governor, in the Tenderloin, Tonic Bar also closed its doors today."I think it's the right thing to do. The hope is that the measures we take now will prevent things from being much worse later," said Tonic Bar owner, Ben Bleiman.Two days ago, when we interviewed Bleiman he was wondering how long his bar was going to remain open. His biggest fear was his employees not getting paid."We are emailing them all to let them know that they should file for unemployment as soon as possible," said Bleiman.Governor Newsom also announced restrictions for restaurants."Consideration is to socially distance patrons within these establishments," said Newsom.The owner of French restaurant Chapeau!, chef Philippe Gardelle, has been implementing social distancing since last week."This week I'm very concern. France shut down, Spain, Italy and I will listen to anything I'm told to do," said Gardelle.