WATCH TODAY: SF Mayor Breed to give COVID-19 update after CA stay-at-home order lifted

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax are giving a COVID-19 update at 1:15 p.m. Monday after it was announced that California's stay-at-home order was lifted.

In a press release, health officials said the four-week projection for ICU capacity in the Bay Area was expected to reach above 15%.

San Francisco has seen a reported 29,991 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with an increase of 501 cases on Monday. There have been 293 deaths reported and ICU capacity is currently at 28%.


