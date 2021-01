WATCH TODAY: SF Mayor Breed to give COVID-19 update after CA stay-at-home order lifted

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax are giving a COVID-19 update at 1:15 p.m. Monday after it was announced that California's stay-at-home order was lifted Check back here to stream the press conference live.In a press release, health officials said the four-week projection for ICU capacity in the Bay Area was expected to reach above 15%.San Francisco has seen a reported 29,991 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with an increase of 501 cases on Monday. There have been 293 deaths reported and ICU capacity is currently at 28%.