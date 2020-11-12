As COVID-19 cases rise, Marin County restaurant voluntarily closes, citing health concerns 

In Marin County, one owner spent thousands to outfit her patio for the winter months, only to decide it's best to close.
COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
Soo Young Kim, who owns Bistro Viz in San Anselmo, said she spent the past few weeks obsessing over the Election and didn't look at COVID-19 cases until a few days ago. What she saw shocked her with cases rising around the world and here in the U.S.
"I didn't realize the magnitude and I was absolutely flabbergasted," Young told ABC7 News. "It took me seconds to come to the realization that we couldn't do this."
Young made the difficult decision less than two weeks after she had a $15,000 tent installed over her restaurant's outdoor patio, an investment for the winter months. But even that cannot protect from COVID-19, and now her tent and matching outdoor curtains will no longer be put to use.
"With this patio enclosed, there wouldn't be enough airflow to really make this an outdoor space," she explained. "And I couldn't risk my health...my customers', the staff and we just decided to close."
In-person dining is considered one of the highest risk places for transmission.
A new study from Stanford shows restaurants may be four times riskier than gyms and coffee shops.
RELATED: Restaurants have strong reactions after SF opts to ban indoor dining
A large reason is masks. People take off their masks at restaurants and keep them off for an extended period of time.
Young's partner, Erich Lichtblau, said he's also concerned by the number of diners coming from outside Marin County.
Recently, one customer brought along a relative visiting from Florida. "And I just thought, you know, really?" Lichtblau said. "It's great you think it's worth seeing your relative, but you just made me see them. And that's kind of scary."
Young and Lichtblau know closing may seem too difficult and might not work for everyone. But for them, staying open is just not worth it.
"As much as we all think there aren't any cases here," Lichtblau said, "that's the attitude that brings cases here."
Young says she hopes to reopen in March, but will let the data drive her decision.
INTERACTIVE: Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window
See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic