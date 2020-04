WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on COVID-19 in California

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to give an update on the spread of novel coronavirus in California and the fight against it in his daily press conference at noon Monday.We'll be streaming the press conference live on abc7news.com Facebook and YouTube The governor's daily updates have become must-watch events for some, as he continues to announce efforts to curb the spread of the virus and help people struggling with the economic fallout.On Friday, the governor created an economic task force to deal with the "pandemic-induced recession." The task force will be led by former presidential candidate, San Francisco billionaire and philanthropist Tom Steyer. It is made up of 80 other leaders, including four former California governors, Jackie Reses of Square, Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger, former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, PolicyLink founder Angela Glover Blackwell, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.As of Monday morning, there are 28,963 confirmed COVID-19 cases in California. More than 1,000 people have died.