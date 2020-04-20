Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on COVID-19 in California

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to give an update on the spread of novel coronavirus in California and the fight against it in his daily press conference at noon Monday.

We'll be streaming the press conference live on abc7news.com, Facebook and YouTube.

RELATED: How close was California to having a New York-level coronavirus crisis? Our interactive timeline takes a look

The governor's daily updates have become must-watch events for some, as he continues to announce efforts to curb the spread of the virus and help people struggling with the economic fallout.

On Friday, the governor created an economic task force to deal with the "pandemic-induced recession." The task force will be led by former presidential candidate, San Francisco billionaire and philanthropist Tom Steyer. It is made up of 80 other leaders, including four former California governors, Jackie Reses of Square, Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger, former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, PolicyLink founder Angela Glover Blackwell, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.

As of Monday morning, there are 28,963 confirmed COVID-19 cases in California. More than 1,000 people have died.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssacramentocaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
NOT REAL NEWS: Debunking more false coronavirus myths
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Glasses fogging up because of your face mask? We're here to help
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Burlingame officer helping others after COVID-19 recovery
LAPD breaks up 50-person party in South LA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Coronavirus updates: US death toll tops 40,000
Man caught breaking into Disneyland temporary closure, police say
Bay Area Rapper E-40 shares importance of social distancing on 4/20
Gas prices fall to under $1 in 13 states during pandemic
Texas begins slowly reopening today
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Bolinas offers free COVID-19 testing to every resident
Shake Shack says it will return $10 million PPP loan
LAPD breaks up 50-person party in South LA
Workers go home after weeks of making virus protective gear
More TOP STORIES News