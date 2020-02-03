Health & Fitness

2 cases of coronavirus confirmed south of Gilroy in San Benito County, person-to-person transmission, health officials say

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed south of Gilroy in San Benito County, according to health officials.

They say the case includes a husband and wife, and both are 57 years old.

Health officials say the husband recently traveled to Wuhan, China and the wife did not. Therefore, officials say this is a person-to-person transmission.

According to a press release, both patients are not hospitalized.

https://twitter.com/abc7david/status/1224163135256322049



"We continue to monitor the situation closely to protect the health of San Benito County residents and limit the spread of this virus," said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, San Benito County Health Officer. "We are working closely with Bay Area health officials, local health care providers and community partners."

