SF restaurant loses $8,000 in one night from COVID-related cancellation

One restaurant recently lost thousands of dollars in one night due to a COVID-related cancellation.
RELATED: Hundreds of SF bars now requiring proof of vaccination or COVID-19 test
"We understand that emergencies happen, but it's just difficult when so many emergencies are happening and folks are cancelling," says chef and owner of Nightbird restaurant, Kim Alter.
Alter is making the best out of what has been a very difficult couple of weeks. The hardest moment came when a company bought out her boutique restaurant for the night, and then called it off.
"Two days before they cancelled due to new restrictions that they were going to put in their company and we learned a lesson, didn't have strong protocol, cause we have never had somebody cancel a banquet before, we lost about 8-10 thousand dollars," says Alter.
VIDEO: 'PTSD again': COVID forces SF restaurants to temporarily close, some due to breakthrough cases
Laurie Thomas heads the Golden Gate Restaurant Association with two of her own restaurants, one of them being Terzo, which dealt with some challenges last Friday.
"At Terzo we saw one and a half times the normal no-shows, but then we saw the walk-ins make up for that," said Thomas.
Thomas says business seemed to bounce back at many spots over the weekend, including Fisherman's Wharf, something she says is likely due to the fires near Lake Tahoe, which kept people in town and brought in out-of-towners.
RELATED: North Bay restaurant group spending $21K to encourage employees to get vaccinated
Alter is just hopeful for a turnaround at her restaurant that had four cancellations on Tuesday alone due to positive COVID-19 cases.
"Which is a third of our dining room, we are nine tables and when four cancel it's a pretty big chunk of what we do every night," says Alter.
"I think after this week we're going to start seeing things settling out to a new normal," says Thomas, who remains optimistic about what's to come.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Interactive map shows what's closed and what's reopening in the San Francisco Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Third stimulus check calculator: See how much you could get
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic