'Relax we're vaxed': SF hotel, convention enforcing vaccine mandate

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many are learning to keep their proof of vaccination handy. As of Friday it's a requirement in San Francisco for most indoor settings; restaurants, gyms and concerts. But hotels and conventions are also part of the mandate and some travelers are pushing back.Newlyweds Belma and Ernad were spending their wedding night at the Hotel Nikko in San Francisco, where proof of vaccination is required."The more people who get vaccinated, it's going to be better for everyone, so hopefully no one asks for vaccination cards when cases come down," said groom Ernad Dzananovic.Proof of vaccination is not required to check in, but posted signs say you'll need to show proof in hotel bars and restaurants.The Hotel Council of San Francisco has launched a new campaign, "Relax We're Vaxxed," educating travelers about the new rules."So if someone is not vaccinated they can order room service but so far, it's been great, we've had little to no push back," said Hotel Nikko VP and GM Anna Marie Presutti."It will absolutely keep visitors away," said Cara Brown.Cara Brown from Oakland was checking in, she called the mandate unfair.I'm going to tell them I don't have it. I'm not vaccinated. I'm not an anti-vaxer, I'm just waiting for a 2.0, but I'm going to tell them I don't have it, if I have to go somewhere else I will," said Brown.In two weeks, the first convention in almost 17 months returns to Moscone Center.All attendees must be vaccinated, if not... "You won't be allowed to register or be allowed into the convention hall," said Joe D'Alessandro.SF Travel Association President Joe D'Alessandro says the convention groups he's talking to, welcome the mandate."We're taking this seriously, you can meet in San Francisco and feel like it's a safe place to do that," he added.Another step forward on the return to normal.