Santa Clara Co. reports 151 COVID-19 cases at nursing home, 60 cases at homeless shelter

According to public health officials, 151 people tested positive for COVID-19 during a recent outbreak at the Westwood Post-Acute center in San Jose, formerly called Amberwood Gardens.
Santa Clara County also announced its first outbreak at a homeless shelter since the pandemic began, reporting 60 cases at the Boccardo Reception Center, four of them were staff.
RELATED: Santa Clara Co. announces new restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge
"We transferred everyone who was positive into a hotel to isolate safely," said Dr. George Han, the Deputy Health Officer at the Santa Clara County Health Department.
Even the people who did not test positive yet, but may have been exposed, were also sent to hotel rooms to quarantine.
Dr. Han said the city's largest shelter at South Hall in Downtown San Jose is also being monitored for a possible outbreak.
RELATED: Santa Clara Co. issues $115K in COVID-19 fines over holiday weekend
The county has detected seven positive cases there, but said it has not determined if cases are more widespread.
Since the pandemic began, Santa Clara County has reported 1,837 positive COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities, such as skilled nursing homes and assisted living centers. Of that, 270 people have been hospitalized and 220 died.
"They seem to have it under control," said Huang, who declined to give his last name, about Westood Post-Acute.
His father was transferred there from another facility two weeks ago and just came out of quarantine.
EXCLUSIVE: East Bay nursing home owner speaks out amid deadly coronavirus outbreak
"This is the first time we are able to see him today," said Huang.
By "see" he means they were able to see him through a glass door and talk over the phone.
"It's a little hard to communicate," he admitted. "I had to put him on the cellphone speakerphone. Even then, he's hard of hearing."
So far, his father has not contracted the virus.
ABC7 reached out to Westwood Post-Acute for comment but did not hear back.
Another skilled nursing facility in San Jose, Skyline Healthcare Center, also had a recent outbreak. According to the San Jose Mercury News, Skyline has had 86 positive cases, 20 of which were healthcare workers. ABC7 also reached out to Skyline for comment but has not yet received a response.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
