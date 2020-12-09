'Big Step:' Santa Clara Co. debuts self-swab COVID-19 testing in East San Jose

As of Tuesday morning, testing is now being done by a self-administered nasal swab at the pop-up location at Emmanuel Baptist Church in East San Jose, which is one of the areas in the county hit hardest by COVID-19.
RELATED: American Airlines now offering COVID-19 self-testing kits for passengers
"It was easier than I thought it would be," said San Jose resident Kamille Guarin, "It wasn't scary at all."
People who come for a test can watch a video on their smartphone, outlining the testing process while waiting in line.
The county says staff members will monitor the sample collection to ensure that it's done right, but nurses will still be on-site to assist anyone who needs a helping hand.
Researchers at Stanford University say it's an innovative approach that is safe and accurate.
I-TEAM: Owner of Silicon Valley lab accused of filing more than $69M false COVID-19 test claims
"This is a big step in diagnostic testing for COVID," said Stanford associate professor of emergency medicine Dr. Prasanthi Govindarajan. "This comes at a time when we have to really scale this process up. We have to get people tested."
Health officials say it's important to know your status, especially with the county's test positivity rate now at 4%, which is up from 2% just a month ago.
"This has been important for us to do so that we can continue to offer as much testing as we have been, while we have nurses that are needed elsewhere, including our hospitals, and including preparations for COVID vaccination," said Dr. Jennifer Tong, county hospital surge branch director.
The county has also expanded drive-thru appointments at multiple locations, including the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, which will continue to offer traditional COVID-19 testing administered by a county healthcare worker.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic