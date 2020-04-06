Coronavirus California

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: East Bay woman details her fight to get healthy after COVID-19 diagnosis

By
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay woman is on the mend after battling COVID-19. Joy Hughes spoke exclusively with ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley about her journey from her home in San Ramon.

"I am feeling fantastic, I'm so grateful right now that I got through it," said Hughes.

Hughes got through sixteen days of misery including flu-like symptoms, bronchitis, off the charts coughing, and constant exhaustion.

Hughes says it all started in March. She began feeling ill on Friday the 13 after returning home from a business trip to Texas.

"I was really sick," Hughes describes it as a sickness that she had never felt before.

"I felt very tired. I was sleeping thirteen hours at night and then during the day I would sleep for five hours," said Hughes.

When her doctor told her that she had tested positive for COVID-19 she couldn't believe it.

However, Hughes did not feel scared when she received her diagnosis.

"I just wasn't because I honestly, at that point, it was all kind of getting going. I didn't want to know a lot, which sounds funny, but yet it kept me from not being frightened," said Hughes. "My goal was to get better."

Hughes says she is feeling grateful and better by the day.



