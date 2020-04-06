ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: East Bay woman details her fight to get healthy after COVID-19 diagnosis

This is Joy. She lives in San Ramon and just recovered from the #Coronavirus. I interviewed her today and have her story on @abc7newsbayarea tonight at 11:00. #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/LFt0bJxgiX — Dan Ashley (@DanAshleyABC7) April 6, 2020

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay woman is on the mend after battling COVID-19. Joy Hughes spoke exclusively with ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley about her journey from her home in San Ramon."I am feeling fantastic, I'm so grateful right now that I got through it," said Hughes.Hughes got through sixteen days of misery including flu-like symptoms, bronchitis, off the charts coughing, and constant exhaustion.Hughes says it all started in March. She began feeling ill on Friday the 13 after returning home from a business trip to Texas."I was really sick," Hughes describes it as a sickness that she had never felt before."I felt very tired. I was sleeping thirteen hours at night and then during the day I would sleep for five hours," said Hughes.When her doctor told her that she had tested positive for COVID-19 she couldn't believe it.However, Hughes did not feel scared when she received her diagnosis."I just wasn't because I honestly, at that point, it was all kind of getting going. I didn't want to know a lot, which sounds funny, but yet it kept me from not being frightened," said Hughes. "My goal was to get better."Hughes says she is feeling grateful and better by the day.