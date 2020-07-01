Coronavirus California

Coronavirus testing: UC Berkeley starts trials for COVID-19 saliva tests

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- UC Berkeley researchers announced Tuesday that they've started trials of a saliva test for COVID-19.

It allows people to spit into a tube, which is far less invasive than the nasal swab.

RELATED: Self-swab tests just as effective as tests done by medical professionals, Stanford study shows

The samples would then be analyzed at a pop-up lab with results available within five days.

The test would allow them to identify asymptomatic students and employees and isolate them in quarantine.

RELATED: Going to UC Berkeley in the fall? Here's what you need to know amid COVID-19

"When students come back we want to make sure they're not bringing in more virus to our community, Berkeley doesn't just exist as a University," UC Berkeley graduate student Alexander Ehrenberg said.

"We live in a local Bay Area community and we have to make sure we're protecting them. So its key that we're testing those students when they come back," he said.

If all goes well, the researchers hope to submit an application for an Emergency Use Authorization to the FDA, which would allow the test to be used clinically.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessberkeleyuc berkeleycollege studentscoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronavirusresearch
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Santa Clara Co. wine region concerned about impact if bars, wineries stay closed
SFO passengers adjust to new quarantine measures, seating changes
4th of July: What's allowed and what's not in CA
San Quentin inmate describes dire conditions inside as COVID-19 cases skyrocket
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
San Quentin inmate describes dire conditions inside as COVID-19 cases skyrocket
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
4th of July: What's allowed and what's not in CA
SFO passengers adjust to new quarantine measures, seating changes
Santa Clara Co. wine region concerned about impact if bars, wineries stay closed
Stricter stay-at-home restrictions coming before July 4, Newsom says
Brushfire at Hwy 92 contained, officials say
Show More
Santa Clara Co. releases school reopening plan amid COVID-19 crisis
Officers put on leave over photos tied to Elijah McClain
Governor Newsom discusses homeless motels during Pittsburg visit
'Miracle is over': UCSF doctor explains what went wrong in CA
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
More TOP STORIES News