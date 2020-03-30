Coronavirus California

Coronavirus impact: South Bay couple gets crafty, celebrates anniversary on dream trip while sheltering in place

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced many to cancel and postpone plans, but it did not keep one South Bay couple from celebrating a milestone anniversary!

Pat and Ray Burleigh marked 28 years of marriage on March 28, and to celebrate, the avid travelers planned a trip to Santa Cruz.

The shelter-in-place order changed their plans so instead, the pair dressed up, grabbed some champagne, set up a green blanket as a background and got creative!

RELATED: 'It was wonderful. We were 6 feet apart except for when we kissed,' weddings amid the COVID-19 crisis

"Ray use the photos we took from travels the past five years and using Photoshop, we were able to take a dream trip around the world," Patricia exclaimed.

The couple "traveled" to Paris, Rome, and even Hawaii!



The pair say it's an anniversary they won't soon forget!

