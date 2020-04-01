Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: California health secretary gives COVID-19 update

Dr. Mark Ghaly has been holding Tuesday press conferences in lieu of Gov. Gavin Newsom
By

In this April 1, 2020, photo Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California Health and Human Services, gestures to a chart on the impact of stay-at-home orders during a news conference. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Service Secretary, is holding a press conference Tuesday at noon with an update on the state's coronavirus situation.

California has seen 663,669 COVID-19 cases to date and 12,134 deaths.

But California appears to be making continued progress against a summer surge of the virus. The seven-day positivity rate is at 5.7%. That number has been dropping slowly but steadily since it was stuck at around 7% for weeks in June and early July. Hospitalizations statewide have also dropped by 20% over the past two weeks, Gov. Newsom said Monday.

As coronavirus numbers drop, several counties have been removed from the COVID-19 watch list, including Napa and Orange counties. Newsom said more counties could be removed from the list this week.

Counties have to be off the watch list for two weeks before they're allowed to consider reopening schools for in-person instruction.

