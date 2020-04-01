WATCH TODAY: California health secretary gives COVID-19 update

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.
RELATED: 2020 California fire season is 25 times worse than 2019's, Gov. Newsom says
California has seen 663,669 COVID-19 cases to date and 12,134 deaths.
But California appears to be making continued progress against a summer surge of the virus. The seven-day positivity rate is at 5.7%. That number has been dropping slowly but steadily since it was stuck at around 7% for weeks in June and early July. Hospitalizations statewide have also dropped by 20% over the past two weeks, Gov. Newsom said Monday.
As coronavirus numbers drop, several counties have been removed from the COVID-19 watch list, including Napa and Orange counties. Newsom said more counties could be removed from the list this week.
WATCH LIST: 36 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Counties have to be off the watch list for two weeks before they're allowed to consider reopening schools for in-person instruction.
