Coronavirus

CDC to vote on who will receive COVID-19 vaccine 1st as Pfizer shot could be approved in weeks

The Food and Drug Administration is holding an "emergency-use authorization" meeting about Pfizer's vaccine on Dec. 10.
By Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassing 13 million, the race is on to get a vaccine to the public quickly, perhaps as early as next month.

But there have been setbacks.

RELATED: FDA warns about companies marketing fraudulent products that claim to treat COVID-19

The FDA could be authorizing a coronavirus vaccine in a few weeks.

The Food and Drug Administration is holding an "emergency-use authorization" meeting about Pfizer's vaccine on Dec. 10.

The director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research says a decision is expected within weeks, possibly days after that key meeting.

So far, Pfzier is the only company to apply for an emergency use authorization for a coronavirus vaccine.

VIDEO: 1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects
EMBED More News Videos

As the race for the COVID-19 vaccine continues, those in the trials for both Moderna and Pfizer are describing the side effects.



The CDC plans to vote next week on where distribution of approved vaccines will begin.

A member of President elect Joe Biden's COVID Advisory Board warns against rushing a vaccine to market.

"The single biggest risk of rushing an approval would be Americans' distrust the vaccine. It's essential people feel confident this is a safe and effective vaccine," said Dr. Celene Gounder.

Meantime, AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine appears to be headed for an additional global trial as the drug maker tries to clear up confusion and mistakes surrounding encouraging results.

RELATED: AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results

Questions are mounting over one of the fastest moving shots after the company acknowledged that a lower dosage level that appeared more effective - resulted from a manufacturing discrepancy.

"We still need to find out what's happening within the data, but one theory is that the smaller dose is similar to the actual infection," said ABC7 News Contributor Dr. Alok Patel.

As the virus reaches record highs in the U.S., it seems Americans ignored advice form health officials to stay home and avoid travel this Thanksgiving. More than six million people were flying for the holiday.

"What we don't want to see is yet another surge superimposed upon the surge you just described, which we'll realize three weeks from now, if we don't do these public health things," said Dr. Anthony Fauci from The National Institute of Allergy and infectious Diseases.

In a new report published in the Oxford Academic, a CDC researcher says Coronavirus cases may actually be eight times higher than reported here in the U.S. estimating 53 million total infections from late February Through September.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscovaccinesfdacdcbuilding a better bay areamedicalcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
LA County order puts new limits on gatherings
US surpasses 13 million COVID-19 cases
Here's when to get tested for COVID-19 after Thanksgiving
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's when to get tested for COVID-19 after Thanksgiving
Struggling Bay Area small businesses need your help to survive
US surpasses 13 million COVID-19 cases
Support Black women-owned Oakland businesses this holiday season
Masked Black Friday shopping may lose ground to online retail
LA County order puts new limits on gatherings
Here's how COVID-19 cases are trending in every CA county
Show More
Would you wait 36 hours for a PS5? This Bay Area man did
Map: Every COVID-19 testing site in the Bay Area
Coronavirus live updates: LA County issues new 'safer-at-home' order
LIST: COVID-safe holiday activities and events in Bay Area
2 rescued after fiery car crash into Novato home
More TOP STORIES News