COVID-19 vaccine trial to begin on children as young as 6, youngest group yet to be tested

300 children in the UK are enrolling in the small AstraZeneca vaccine trial through Oxford University. Oxford said in a press release that 240 of the 300 volunteers will receive the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine and the remainder a control meningitis vaccine, "which has been shown to be safe in children but is expected to produce similar reactions, such as a sore arm."
VACCINE TRACKER: Here's how CA is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Previous trials of the vaccine have shown that it is safe, but this phase 2 trial -- funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and AstraZeneca -- will show if kids have a good immune response to the shot.
Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are expected to start trials for younger age groups in the spring.
When San Mateo mother, Ana Batkovic, was asked if she would enroll her 11-year-old in a COVID vaccine trial, she said, "That's a tough question. I don't know. I guess I would have to read up on it." But Batkovic said once trials are complete and show the vaccine is safe, she would "absolutely" vaccinate her child.
VIDEO: Frustrated Kaiser members look outside provider for COVID-19 vaccines
Batkovic's son and his best friend have mixed emotions about the vaccine.
"It would be great because we'd get the vaccine, but then again, I hate shots," said 11-year-old Jaya Dann, who lives in San Mateo.
But Dann and best friend, Dominik Darius, hope the trial... and the needles... get them one step closer to the classroom.
"I like playing sports, so it'd be fun to go back," said Darius.
Dann agreed, saying, "COVID has been really hard, not being able to see anybody."
RELATED: SF pausing mass COVID-19 vaccine distribution due to supply shortage
Brentwood resident, Maria Gil, on the other hand is not convinced any vaccine is safe. "To me, I believe they came up this method of a vaccine too soon," she said about the COVID vaccines.
"We have to acknowledge everyone's concerns and not dismiss them," said Stanford pediatric critical care physician, Dr. Alan Schroeder, who says that safety data from multiple trials in young children will be critical when it comes to convincing families to give their kids a COVID vaccine.
"When people are aware of the fact that the probability of their child getting extremely ill from the infection itself is really low, it's a harder sell. It's an easy sell to a 75 year old. It's a little bit of a harder sell to a 25 or 30 year old, and it might even be harder for for a younger child."
Dr. Schroeder says while immunizing children may be important for herd immunity, it should not be a prerequisite for in-person learning. "Once teachers are immunized, I think we do not need to wait for kids to get immunized to get them back to school."
If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic