"I've had some viewers saying, 'I'm going to take my chances and just keep using it,' but they don't need to," one expert YouTuber says.

2 million popular air fryers are being recalled for fire risk; here's how to get your refund

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than two million air fryers have been recalled. Is one in your kitchen? In a video from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), you can see what the recalled Cosori models look like.

The CPSC says the brand's parent company has received more than 200 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking... including reports of minor injuries and minor property damage.

"I don't have that exact model," says air fryer expert, Cathy Yoder, "(mine) is the updated version of that model. I originally had that model. It's at my daughter's."

Cathy Yoder is from the uniquely spelled 'Fabulessly' Frugal. If you have looked for air frying advice videos, you have probably seen one of hers. Her YouTube account has more than one hundred videos on air frying. When the recall was first announced, she heard a lot about it.

"People were initially freaking out, worried, 'Is it mine?' What we found is of the Cosori air fryers, a lot of the first generation models are the ones being recalled. There is a defective little part in there," Yoder says.

The countertop appliances were sold by Best Buy, Target, Amazon and many other retailers from June 2018 through last December. Prices ranged from $70 and $130.

"I've had some viewers saying, 'I'm going to take my chances and just keep using it,' but they don't need to," Yoder says. "They're replacing it. It's free. So you just got to go through that process, which is pretty easy."

To get a refund, you confirm the model number on the appliance, cut the cord, then send photos to the company. A new air fryer will be sent, or you can use the refund amount to buy a different Cosori appliance. More information can be found on the Cosori website.

