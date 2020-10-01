San Jose's Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch reopening brings normalcy back to Halloween season amid pandemic

And there's no better to get you in the Halloween spirit than a trip to the pumpkin patch at Spina Farms in South San Jose.
October means it’s time for Halloween! Yes, there is still fun to be had including visiting Spina Farms in South San Jose. See how the patch will keep guests safe while having fun in 2020 coming up tonight on @abc7newsbayarea at 4pm and 6pm. pic.twitter.com/0O92eWQnXt— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) October 1, 2020
"This is a tradition for us," Nicole Devincenzi said. "We come here every year to get pictures and sort of kick off Halloween. I was a little sad when this was all happening. But when they said they were opening, I thought we should try it. So far it has been a great experience."
The tradition lives on, even in different circumstances than normal.
You have your corn maze, the pumpkin blasters, hay rides and of course, pumpkins literally by the tractor-full.
RELATED: San Jose family's Halloween display lights up neighborhood for a good cause
There are a number of COVID-19 safety protocols that were put in place by Spina Farms owners to make sure the patch is as safe as possible for guests including Purell stands throughout the park, a spray down of each attraction after the guests finish up, masks are required at all times and, of course, making sure you stay six pumpkins apart.
"It's been really great so far," Devincenzi said. "I mean, it's very safe and we feel like everyone is taking masks very seriously."
"I think they're doing a really good job," Stacy Barrett said. "It's outside, there's not a ton of people here and they're doing their best to keep their business open and safe for everyone."
Staying in business was important for the farm this year.
Nearby Uesugi Farms, who Spina Farms worked with in the past, closed this year after selling their land leaving Spina as one of the few pumpkin patches to visit during the pandemic.
A sad sight to see... family favorite Uesugi Farms in San Martin officially closed for good. Their land is sold and completely bulldozed. Many great memories! pic.twitter.com/XRaS0cHRZb— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) October 1, 2020
A welcomed site for guests.
"I feel like it brings some sense of normalcy," Barrett said. "Our kids can't go trick-or-treating, so anything we can do to make this feel special and do something with our kids feels nice."
RELATED: To open or not to open? East Bay pumpkin patches, Halloween traditions in limbo because of COVID-19
The patch on Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue will remain open seven days a week until Halloween.
For more information, visit the Spina Farms website here.
