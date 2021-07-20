building a better bay area

Santa Clara Co. official asks for San Jose vaccination site to reopen as COVID-19 cases rise

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Santa Clara Co. officials tell residents 'please get vaccinated'

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Some say déj vu, others may say here we go again.

COVID-19 case numbers are up in the state of California, new cases seeing a 90% increase last week from the one prior.

Local and state officials both have the same call to action for residents: get your vaccination.

"If we want to end this pandemic once and for all, if we want to turn the page, we can get it done in a matter of weeks, not months," Gov. Gavin Newsom said. "It's as simple as this: if you're not vaccinated, get vaccinated."

RELATED: Levi's Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site closes after administering 350,000 doses in 4 months

It's the same message in Santa Clara County.

San Jose Planning Commission President Rolando Bonilla battled with COVID-19 in December.

He fears this latest variant can be far worse for people living in east San Jose if they aren't vaccinated.

"I am here because I am pleading with our community to please get vaccinated," Bonilla said. "I am convinced that if I got the Delta variant, I would not be here today. All I'm trying to do is make sure that we don't lose any lives unnecessarily."

Bonilla says that it's not just on the residents to get vaccinated, but the local health officials to help them get vaccinated.

RELATED: Santa Clara Co. brings vaccine to soccer fans at PayPal Park to help reach hard-hit community

He suggests that should start with reopening the vaccination site at the Mexican Heritage Plaza in East San Jose.

"The county of Santa Clara must work harder to ensure that people are coming through these doors and getting vaccinated," Bonilla said. "We can't say that we care about vaccination and yet close the largest vaccination site in east San Jose."

There were nearly 20,000 vaccinations at Mexican Heritage Plaza, but the site closed along with other mass sites in the county.

County executive Dr. Jeff Smith still believes in the work they are doing and will assess the reopening of the site if needed.

"Right now, I think the criteria is demand," Dr. Smith said. "We have gotten into the range recently where I think we had only 10 people a day showing up at Mexican Heritage. That tells us that we actually need to be in walking door-to-door rather than waiting for people to show up on our front step."

RELATED: Bay Area lands on CDC's emerging COVID hot spot list as cases surge among unvaccinated

The county says their efforts have helped close the gap for the LatinX community.

They now have a higher vaccination percentage than white residents for people 50 and older in Santa Clara County.

For residents 65 and older in Santa Clara County, 76% of the LatinX population is vaccinated, while 71.3% of the the white population is.

For residents 50 and older in Santa Clara County, 74.8% of the LatinX population is vaccinated, while 69.4% of the the white population is.

The younger age groups are where the numbers switch.

Santa Clara County told ABC7 News that only 64.5% of LatinX people 16 and older are vaccinated compared to the 67.5% of white residents.



VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesseast san josevaccinesbuilding a better bay arealatinacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinerace in americacovid 19 pandemicreopening californiarace and culturegavin newsomsanta clara countylatinolatino life
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bay Area lands on CDC's emerging COVID hot spot list
Doctors investigate rare COVID breakthrough cases
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Bay Area officials to announce criteria for ending mask mandates
US reports largest drop in life expectancy out of 29 countries
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News