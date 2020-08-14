building a better bay area

First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As we first reported on ABC7 News, a Phase 3 trial for the AstraZeneca vaccine will begin in the Bay Area this month. It's one of six companies that are part of the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed to develop a vaccine.

San Francisco's Department of Public Health is encouraging people to volunteer for the AstraZeneca trial, so in order to get an idea of what participants might be able to expect, ABC7 news reporter Kate Larsen spoke to the first people ever injected with a trial vaccine in the U.S.

Jennifer, Neal, Ian and Judy, are all enrolled in trials for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Massachusetts-based biotech company Moderna and the federal government.

On March 16, Seattle resident, Jennifer Haller was the first person in the U.S. to get injected with the experimental vaccine.

"Looking back at the time with hindsight now, I realize how important it really was," said Haller.

RELATED: Here's what it'll take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how it'll be made

Neal Browning was second in line for the Phase 1 trial, which took place in the Seattle area.

"Initially there was some trepidation," he said. "I knew that this hadn't been tested on animals before. We were both the first human and first animal trials. Each day progressing to that one week point after the first injection, I felt more and more safe with what was going on."

Besides minor shoulder pain at the injection site, Browning and Haller say they never had any side effects.

"I feel fantastic, no side effects for me," said Haller.

Moderna tested three doses of the vaccine. Each participant got two injections, one month apart. Ian Haydon received the highest dose, ten times higher than Jennifer and Neal's low dose.

VIDEO: Here's how Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax compare in race for COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

The race to develop vaccine for the coronavirus is not only shifting into high gear. It turns out, drug companies are following different maps to find the finish line.



"After the first injection all I had was a little bit of arm pain in my shoulder where I got the shot, but for the second injection a month later, I did have some more issues. For about 24 hours, I had a fever, and a headache, some nausea, things like that," explained Haydon.

Haydon, a healthy 29-year-old, also fainted at home after a trip to urgent care. "I had some bloodwork done, they actually gave me a COVID-19 test because at the time it wasn't clear what was happening to me."

Haydon tested negative for COVID. "A couple days later it became clear that I had too much of an immune reaction to that high dose of the vaccine."

Haydon says because of the side effects he and a few other high dose participants experienced, Moderna is no longer testing that 250 microgram dose. The company chose to move forward with Phase 3 trials using the middle 100 microgram dose, since the vaccine produced a "rapid and strong immune response" in all 45 people tested during phase 1, regardless of the dose they received.

"I've been following trial since Ian was one of first 45 people," said Sacramento resident, Judy Stokes.

Stokes is Haydon's mom. Inspired by her son, she signed up for Moderna's Phase 3 trial when it was announced in Sacramento.

"I really wasn't sure if they would want me," she said. "I'm 68-years-old and I have heart disease and I have high blood pressure, but it turns out that is exactly who they wanted. They wanted a diverse group of people and those more vulnerable to the virus."

RELATED: Building a Better Bay Area: The Race for a Vaccine

She got her first injection last week and does not know if she received the vaccine or a placebo. "They are monitoring us and will be for two years, that's almost like an extra bonus."

Besides sore shoulders on injection day, all four participants share a similar outlook on the vaccine trials.

"We all want a coronavirus vaccine, but we're not going to get one unless people volunteer to take part," said Haydon.

When reporter, Kate Larsen, asked Haller and Browning if they would volunteer again, Haller said, "Yeah, absolutely," and Browning responded, "Same here."

Stokes says whether it's the Moderna vaccine or another, she feels one of the trials will prove successful. "I feel hopeful, this one or another one, I feel hopeful."

You can find more information about the Bay Area's AstraZeneca trial, including how to enroll, by clicking here."


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoseattlesacramentovaccinesmoves in medicinebuilding a better bay areacoronavirushealth careclinical trialscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Race for COVID-19 vaccine driven by new innovations
Here's what goes into creating a COVID-19 vaccine
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
More than 2,000 SF businesses closed permanently since March, data shows
Bay Area food banks, shelters get donation boost from nonprofit online store
Bay Area's 1st COVID-19 vaccine trial to start soon
SJ businesses can soon operate in parks, plazas, parking lots
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
100 degree heat to scorch Bay Area through next week
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Explained: What's keeping Washington from a stimulus deal
Girl to reunite with family in SF after immigration delay separated them
More than 2,000 SF businesses closed permanently since March, data shows
Sen. Harris recalls Oakland roots in first appearance with Biden
Are you ready to visit the dentist? Take a tour inside a Bay Area office here
Show More
Kids can 'work from home' with their parents with Fisher-Price playset
Azusa fire threatens homes, prompts evacuations
Woman accused of hitting airport gate agent after not wearing mask
EDD scam: CA woman's stolen info used to collect thousands
Trump admits he's blocking USPS funding to stop mail-in votes
More TOP STORIES News