'It's imminent': Bay Area hospitals get ready for COVID-19 vaccine arrival as soon as Monday

"We're actually prepared to receive it if it comes early," said nurse Lisa Schilling.
Schilling says Stanford Health Care is ready at the loading dock to take delivery of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine as early as Wednesday.
"We expect to get 3,900 doses to help vaccinate our front line work force providing care everyday," said Schilling.
RELATED: 'Breathtaking': UCSF doctor explains impact of CA receiving 327,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine
Schilling says a team of 60 has been planning for the vaccine's arrival. Getting ultra cold storage units ready, even running timed practice vaccine drills.
"So you literally get people in a room simulating all of that, pretending you're giving the vaccine at that time," she added.
The first doses will arrive in the Bay Area via FedEx and UPS, possibly at their freight hubs at the Oakland International Airport, then be shipped out to hospitals on refrigerated big rig trucks. The shipping companies would not disclose any transport details due to security reasons.
"I'll be getting a vaccine as soon as they'll give me one," said UCSF Epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford.
Rutherford says UCSF is on stand-by to get its first doses.
RELATED: Can you buy a COVID-19 vaccine? Stanford expert weighs in as 1st batch of doses heads to California
"It's imminent," said Rutherford.
How soon? Very soon says UCSF Pharmacy executive Desi Kotis.
"We hope to receive vaccines at UCSF Monday or Tuesday, we'll start vaccinating on Wednesday," Kotis said.
Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch
Marin County's vaccine shipment, scheduled to arrive at the emergency operation Center on Monday, has been pushed back until Wednesday.
"We've been working with the hospitals, making sure we're ready once vaccine arrived, those plans will be put into place this week," said Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer.
It could be months before the general public gets vaccinated. In the meantime, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement: "We are calling on all Californians to continue doing their part by following local and state guidance, wearing a mask and staying home."
