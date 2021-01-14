WHO scientists hope to unlock mysteries surrounding beginning of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6074421" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

What's in a name? Previous pandemics and outbreaks have taken on the names of places, but doing so has consequences. Naming novel coronavirus the "Chinese Virus" isn't just wrong, it also jeopardizes the safety of Asians here in the San Francisco Bay Area and around the globe.