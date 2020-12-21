Travelers hit the airport despite San Francisco's mandatory quarantine order

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=8911671" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Less than a week before Christmas, it's normally a time when many families head out to spend time with friends and relatives. But this year is anything but normal and travel is discouraged by the state.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the CDC advising against traveling for the holidays, there's still a scrum of passengers making their way through SFO, with many facing a 10-day mandatory quarantine upon returning to the Bay Area."I take it very seriously. I'm going to be with my family for two, three weeks and I'll be quarantining when I'm back," said holiday traveler Anurag Garodia.The two mandatory quarantine orders affect people returning to San Francisco who have traveled outside of the nine Bay Area counties and Santa Cruz County.In the South Bay, anyone entering Santa Clara County borders from more than 150 miles away are included.Both orders require travelers to self-quarantine for 10 days."They've got to put some commercials out there, how am I supposed to know about this?" said traveler Johan Quie.Johan Quie hadn't heard of the order, but he plans on following it."Anything we can do to get back to normal if it'll make it go faster and not disrupt small businesses, I think it's a smart move," Quie said.Alex Stanciu and his family are headed to Costa Rica for the holidays.He's heard of the quarantine order and plans on following it, but expressed pandemic fatigue."I think we have to do it but also it's mixed messages but not clear, and every county's different and every rule - you don't even know what the rules are many times," Stanciu said.