COVID brain fog is real: UCSF neurologist study reveals abnormalities in long haul patients

In a new study led by researchers at UCSF, they discovered a link between people with post-recovery brain fog and abnormalities in their spinal fluid that surrounds the brain.
The study's lead author, Dr. Joanna Hellmuth, was on ABC7 Getting Answers Monday, and shared the details with ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze.
EXCLUSIVE: Lab discovers root cause of confusion, fatigue experienced by COVID 'long haulers'
Hellmuth says the spinal fluid abnormalities were found in study participants of all ages, with differing degrees of infection severity, all unvaccinated before developing the cognitive impairment.
One interesting finding: the more health risk factors someone has, the more likely they are to experience COVID brain fog. One promising finding is that no participant's conditions worsened over time, although it's too soon to tell whether symptoms may spontaneously disappear. It's hoped that this and further studies will help develop effective treatments for COVID brain fog.
