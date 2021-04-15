COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine hesitancy in the Bay Area is the lowest in California

By and Grace Manthey
Hard-hit CA communities still without access to vaccines

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's one thing to make and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. It's another thing to convince people to go out and get it.

Vaccine hesitancy remains a concern in the United States and around the world, but in the Bay Area? Not so much.

New data shows San Francisco and Santa Clara Counties have the lowest vaccine hesitancy in California. Only 5% of people in both counties said they're hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. About 3% said they are "strongly hesitant."

The data comes from the CDC using data from U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey. Nationwide, the CDC found that as many as a quarter of adults in some areas reported being hesitant about getting the vaccine. These rates are highest in the states of Wyoming, Ohio and Montana.

The entire Bay Area ranks very low in vaccine hesitancy. Solano County has the most residents who are hesitant, according to the CDC, and they're still only at 7.5% hesitancy. (See how the numbers stack up in your county in the map below.)

Bay Area residents' vaccine hesitancy is among the lowest in the country. Only a few dozen counties on the East Coast have fewer skeptical residents.

See vaccine hesitancy rates nationwide using the map below:

The data backs up what many people are experiencing trying to score a vaccine appointment: with demand outpacing supply, it's hard to find any open slots in the Bay Area.

If you're having trouble finding an appointment through the state's MyTurn site, don't forget to check with your county and your health care provider. We break down how to do that county-by-county here.

NOTE: This data is updated by the CDC, and we will as new data becomes available. The CDC data is through May 13 and we updated this page on June 9.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine


