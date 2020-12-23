Bay Area tech companies switch gears to help track COVID vaccine distribution

As the immunization programs roll out in the U.S., there will be a need for information - where and when vaccines will be available locally, for example.
RELATED: Bay Area company monitors side effects, adverse reactions for future safety
Bay Area technology has developed ways to help with that and to collect useful data to track the success of the vaccines.
"How do they get that real-time info? And that's what we really are focused on is getting that information out in an effective, rich way," said Tony Bates, CEO of Genesys.
The San Francisco-based company specializes in customer service platforms for business. They've already rolled out a solution for health plans, pharmacies and others that consumers will likely turn to.
VIDEO: Should a 'vaccine passport' be required?
"We can offer voice as part of that process, but it also includes knowledge bots, AI, chatbots, virtual agents. It's full integration of all the technologies that we have available today," Bates said.
At the same time, health providers, government agencies and others involved in immunization will want to gather data to keep track of the vaccines administered, patient reactions, antibody results and other pertinent information. That's where San Francisco 1health can help, It has created a platform to manage a mountain of data that will be useful for the short and long term.
"We're capturing who gave you the vaccine or the test, who was the prescribing physician, what kind of test did you take, which lab ran it, what kind of vaccine you took, any adverse event you provide to the system is being captured," said 1health CEO Mehdi Maghsoodnia.
RELATED: Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch
The database will also help researchers deal with future pandemics and to create algorithms to predict the best response.
"The aggregating is going to enable the type of improvement in health care that you have not seen, I think, in centuries," Maghsoodnia said.
If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic