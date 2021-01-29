Here's how San Jose clinic is making sure vaccines don't go to those trying to cheat system

"My mom's 92 and she's got diabetes, and she lives in a multi-family home, so these are really important factors," said Elizabeth Robledo, who brought her parents to the plaza. "I just called them last night and they said, 'yeah, let's go!'"
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
The vaccine clinic, which is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, is operated by Gardner Health Services in partnership with the county. Healthcare workers and those over the age of 65 are currently eligible to get vaccinated.
"It kind of takes a load off your mind about possibly getting sick," said San Jose resident Jan Johnson, who was relieved to learn that didn't have to make an appointment. "I don't do things online like younger people do."
VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
Vaccines are administered between noon and 6 p.m., but wristbands are given out starting at 9 a.m. to the first 500 people in line.
"We all know the pandemic has disproportionately impacted our Latino, our working-class community," said Jessica Paz-Cedillos, executive director of the Mexican Heritage Plaza. "There are five zip codes in East San Jose that makeup 31% of the cases that are reported in the county."
If there are doses unassigned by the mid-afternoon, Gardner will work with its nonprofit partners to reach out to other community members who meet the county criteria to ensure that nothing goes to waste.
"We need to be fair. We need to be equitable," said Cyndi Ragona, Gardner's operations director. "This offers hope to the community that we can get control of this virus and start to have a normal society again."
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic