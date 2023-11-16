The robotaxi company Cruise is pausing all operations -- including manually-driven cars -- on public roads across the country.

SF robotaxi company Cruise pulls all cars, including manually-driven, off streets across the country

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There have been new developments with San Francisco-based Cruise.

The robo-taxi company is pausing all operations -- including manually-driven cars -- on public roads across the country.

This is an expansion of last month's pause of driverless operations.

RELATED: GM's Cruise recalling all 950 robotaxis after SF pedestrian dragging incident

In a blog post, Cruise said about 70 cars will be affected.

This is an effort to "rebuild public trust" as the company undergoes a full safety review.

Just last week, Cruise's parent company, General Motors, announced it was recalling 950 robotaxis.

RELATED: Woman injured after being struck by SF hit-and-run driver, trapped under autonomous car, Cruise says

That came after a crash in October, involving a Cruise car that dragged a pedestrian in San Francisco.

GM said the cars need to have updated software.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live