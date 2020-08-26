Here's how to help immigrant communities in need amid CZU Lightning Complex fire evacuations in San Mateo County

By
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Help is needed in San Mateo County and beyond for the fire evacuees who have nowhere to go and nothing to eat, without donations and hotel vouchers.

Pescadero resident, Francisco Garcia, showed up to Half Moon Bay High School Tuesday night with his daughter and 6-year-old granddaughter, to pick up supplies.

With tears in his eyes, he said in Spanish that if it weren't for a hotel room, his family would be living under a bridge right now.

His daughter, Gladis Garcia, said she has no idea if their house has survived the fire, since they've received no official notice about the conditions of their neighborhood.

RELATED: Bay Area wildfire updates: CZU Complex Fire grows slightly, remains at 19% containment

With the CZU Complex Lightning Fire moving closer to the San Mateo County coast, the Garcias and hundreds of other families evacuated from the Pescadero area last week.

Farm workers, janitors, arborists are all still going to work.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

In order to survive, they're stopping by Half Moon Bay High School to pick up hotel vouchers, food, and supplies.

"My girlfriend and I have no idea what we'd be doing. We'd be sleeping in our car or putting a tent up somewhere. Due to COVID and everything that's going on, there's no opportunity. I can't afford a hotel room every night," said Osman Yousif, a La Honda resident.

"I've been staying very close to the evacuation center, just one night I slept in my car," said Rita Mancera, the executive director of Puente de la Costa Sur, a non profit, which along with the Red Cross and San Mateo County, have provided hundreds of hotel vouchers, supplies, and support.

RELATED: Tips for how to help and stay safe during and after a wildfire
Mancera and 80 percent of her staff have been evacuated from their own homes and they are still on the front lines supporting others.

"There's a lot of examples of community members helping community members, and I think that's what describes our community," said State Senator Jerry Hill.

The San Mateo County senator spoke to ABC7 from Sacramento about the urgent need of the coast's immigrant communities. He says San Mateo County has given out hotel vouchers to 650 families so far.

RELATED: Bay Area fires: Latest on LNU, CZU and SCU Lightning complex fire evacuations, road closures

"The Red Cross and Puente and Pescadero have been wonderful but we need those resources and those donations to really help them," said Sen. Hill.

Here is a list of ways to donate according to Coastside Fire Help:

  • Monetary donations and gift cards donated here.

  • You can purchase gift cards to take to the evacuation center at Half Moon Bay High school. These will be distributed to the evacuees.

  • You can go to coastsidecomeback.com and purchase restaurant gift cards to be distributed to the evacuees. No contact purchase and delivery is available. You can purchase the gift card and it is mailed to us from the restaurant.

  • You can call one of the following businesses and donate money to the large animal feed fund for animals that have been evacuated: HMB Feed & Fuel, (650) 726-4814, Ascevedo Feed, Inc, (650) 726-6160, Pastorino Hay & Ranch supply (650) 726-5155.

  • Adopt a family through Amazon. Go to CZU Complex Lightning Fire adopt-a-family on Facebook and request a list of items for families. These items are sent directly to the families as well.

  • People who want to donate goods can send an email to Coastsidefirehelp2020@gmail.com and they will be added to a list of people who want to donate, so that when the need arises they can reach out to them for those items.


    • VIDEO: Bay Area fires: Tour CAL FIRE's massive base camp in Santa Cruz County
    EMBED More News Videos

    ABC7 News got a tour of the massive CAL FIRE base camp in Scotts Valley, a massive 24/7 operation for crews battling the CZU Lightning Complex Fire.



    RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
  • Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now

  • Track air quality levels in the Bay Area

  • Bay Area air quality worst in the world as wildfires rage in all but one county

  • How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation

  • Most destructive California wildfires in history
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    san mateohalf moon bayevacuationwildfiredonationslightning complex firesan mateo county
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    RELATED
    TIPS: How to help, stay safe during and after a wildfire
    Tour CAL FIRE's massive base camp in Santa Cruz Co.
    LIST: Bay Area wildfire evacuations, road closures
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    WATCH: Gov. Newsom provides update on CA wildfires, COVID-19
    Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
    Bay Area fire updates: CZU Complex Fire grows slightly, 19% containment
    New rules: What's reopening and what's not in Alameda Co.
    Another CA county taken off watch list
    LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
    National Guard to help battle North Bay wildfires
    Show More
    LIST: Bay Area wildfire evacuations, road closures
    17-year-old in custody after Kenosha protest shooting
    Coronavirus updates: 23 more deaths in Bay Area
    Firefighters battling Woodward Fire are car burglary victims
    Hurricane Laura, now a Cat 4, packs 'unsurvivable' storm surge
    More TOP STORIES News