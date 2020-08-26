Lightning Complex Fire

Check if your home was damaged by CZU, LNU Complex Fires in Santa Cruz, Napa, Solano, Lake counties

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- CAL FIRE and Santa Cruz county released fire damage assessment maps for residents to check if their homes were impacted by the CZU and LNU Lightning Complex Fires.

As of Tuesday, the CZU Complex has burned more than 80,000 acres in both San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties and is 19% contained. CAL FIRE says 538 buildings have been destroyed and 1 person has died.

In Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties, the LNU Complex has burned more than 357,000 acres and is 33% contained. Officials say 978 buildings have been destroyed and 5 people have died.

PHOTOS: Big Basin Redwoods survive fires: Photos show what California's oldest park looks like now
EMBED More News Videos

Fire damaged the 118-year-old park's headquarters, historic core and campgrounds. But the towering trees are still standing. Here's a look at what the park looks like after the fire swept through.



Santa Cruz County Fire Recovery Damage Assessment Map



The Santa Cruz County website is up and running and is color-coded to show the homes that have been damaged or destroyed.

Red means the house has been destroyed. Blue means the damage is minimal and yellow is minor. If it is green, then the home has not been damaged at all.

The black circle means the address is confirmed but if it has a white circle, the address has yet to be verified.

You can check if your home was impacted using Santa Cruz County's fire recovery damage assessment map here.

CAL FIRE LNU Complex Fire Damage Map


The CAL FIRE map is up and running and is also color-coded to show the structures that have been damaged or destroyed.

Red means destroyed, orange means major damage, yellow means minor damage and green means it was "affected."

Grey means the area was inaccessable and black means there was no damage.

You can check if your home was impacted using CAL FIRE's damage map here.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Get the latest updates and videos on the CZU, LNU and SCU Lightning Complex Fires here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa cruzfirelightningdestroyed homeswildfiresanta cruz countylightning complex fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRE
Wildfire updates: Evacuation orders lifted for UC Santa Cruz
Small victories amid Walbridge Fire fight in Sonoma Co.
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
Here's how firefighters are battling Bay Area wildfires
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wildfire updates: Evacuation orders lifted for UC Santa Cruz
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
CA preparing for 'twindemic' as flu season approaches, Newsom says
Giants vs. Dodgers game appears to be in limbo amid Jacob Blake protests
Kaepernick's peaceful protests started 4 years ago today
Medical experts urge people to get flu shot to avoid 'twindemic'
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Show More
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention
LIST: Bay Area wildfire evacuations, road closures
New rules: What's reopening and what's not in Alameda Co.
NBA, MLB, MLS games postponed amid Jacob Blake shooting boycotts
Conway speaks at RNC after White House departure announcement
More TOP STORIES News