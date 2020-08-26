Check if your home was damaged by CZU, LNU Complex Fires in Santa Cruz, Napa, Solano, Lake counties

As of Tuesday, the CZU Complex has burned more than 80,000 acres in both San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties and is 19% contained. CAL FIRE says 538 buildings have been destroyed and 1 person has died.
In Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties, the LNU Complex has burned more than 357,000 acres and is 33% contained. Officials say 978 buildings have been destroyed and 5 people have died.
PHOTOS: Big Basin Redwoods survive fires: Photos show what California's oldest park looks like now
Santa Cruz County Fire Recovery Damage Assessment Map
The Santa Cruz County website is up and running and is color-coded to show the homes that have been damaged or destroyed.
Red means the house has been destroyed. Blue means the damage is minimal and yellow is minor. If it is green, then the home has not been damaged at all.
The black circle means the address is confirmed but if it has a white circle, the address has yet to be verified.
You can check if your home was impacted using Santa Cruz County's fire recovery damage assessment map here.
CAL FIRE LNU Complex Fire Damage Map
The CAL FIRE map is up and running and is also color-coded to show the structures that have been damaged or destroyed.
Red means destroyed, orange means major damage, yellow means minor damage and green means it was "affected."
Grey means the area was inaccessable and black means there was no damage.
You can check if your home was impacted using CAL FIRE's damage map here.
Get the latest updates and videos on the CZU, LNU and SCU Lightning Complex Fires here.
