Conflict in Daly City Council leads to restraining order; assault investigation underway

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Filipino American councilwoman in Daly City now has a restraining order against a fellow councilmember. Juslyn Manalo claims she was physically assaulted by her colleague last month. Numerous community members are now speaking out.

"I saw the bruises on the back of the woman and it's not right," said Roemerk Locquia of Daly City.

"I think it I something that got out of hand maybe. It could be two things, it could be an accident or it could be intentional," said Frank Go of Daly City.

Manalo had to go to the hospital for her injury.

Some believe the incident was racially motivated attack because Manalo is Filipino.

At Monday night's council meeting, numerous people spoke out about it.

"There was a diverse group who spoke up around the aggressiveness and abrasiveness of my colleague," said Councilwoman Manalo.

"Tonight, many are gathered here to make it known we will not allow violent hateful rhetoric in Daly City. Tonight, I call for resignation of Councilmember DiGiovanni," said Anthony Yoshida who spoke during public comment at the Tuesday night Daly City Council meeting.

DiGiovanni, who is running for re-election, says the allegations are politically motivated.

"Given what happened last night, looks to me that they are using this in political fashion," said Geoff Carr, attorney for Councilwoman for Pam DiGiovanni. "My client has denied it. At this point, we have nothing more to say."

Daly City police have handed over their investigation to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Meanwhile, more people are speaking out about the allegations and the investigation including Elaine Villasper of Daly City.

"The struggle in the council is disheartening. To see these allegations come up is definitely concerning," said Villasper. "I think there's also a level of trust that needs to be rebuilt with the members of Filipino community with the council. More investigations or a hearing with the community or a town hall to address these concerns would be helpful."

