Here's how East Bay families continued early 4th of July traditions

Early 4th of July parades, fireworks, and celebrations were happening around the East Bay Monday and as one Danville resident described it, "All the townspeople come out."

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Most Fourth of July festivities will happen Tuesday on July 4, but the celebration is already in full swing.

Monday night, there were fireworks in Richmond and parade preparations underway in Danville.

It was a USA all-day kind of feel in Danville, where there was a long line of cars and trucks repping America.

"Aw man, it's our nation's birthday right, so it doesn't get much better than this," said Jeff Petersen of Danville.

"We're here because of the people before us that fought for this country," said Dewey Duran of Danville.

"My family has been coming to the parade since at least the 80s, 90s," said Daphne Early whose family lives in Danville.

That means you show up a day before that parade in hopes of finding and saving the perfect spot along the route with your chairs or some tape.

"All the townspeople come out," said Petersen.

They also came out to Richmond a day early for July 3 fireworks and family tradition.

"I came to bring my grandkids, they haven't had this in a while and my sister who has now passed away, this is something she really loved to do," said Teresa Griffin who works in Richmond.

It was just a little colder in comparison to Danville.

"Yes it's cold, we should have brought more blankets," said Griffin with a laugh.

But even the cold couldn't keep the thousands here at Marina Bay Park from celebrating our great nation with fireworks, friends and family.

"We have a great country and the fact that we can celebrate, this is amazing. I guess just seeing people feel proud of their country and just like being a way to be with friends and family and give us a break from all the chaos," said London Wolfe of Richmond.

