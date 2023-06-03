5 rescued from fiery car crash in Danville, officials say

Authorities are investigating after multiple cars were badly damaged in a fiery crash that happened in Danville Friday night.

The sheriff's office says the car's driver ran a red light. When officers tried to pull the car over... a pursuit began.

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Emergency crews rescued five people from a burning car in Danville Friday night.

Moments later, the car collided with a second vehicle and caught fire.

First responders jumped into action according to a witness.

"We saw a big fire outside of Starbucks...as we parked the car and got out... they're pulling somebody out of the car breaking glass... is he okay?"

The driver was seriously injured.

The four passengers were taken to the hospital.

Two people in the car that was hit were not hurt.

