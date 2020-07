California councilman wants to remove 'police' from the Davis Police Department's name

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

DAVIS, Calif. (KGO) -- A lawmaker in Davis is calling for the removal of the word "police" from the city's police department.Councilman Will Arnold wants to change the "Davis Police Department" to the "Department of Community Safety." He calls it a "difficult, but necessary transition."The proposal is one of the latest efforts, calling for change to law enforcement after the the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Councilmember Will Arnold emailed his proposal to ABC7 News: