San Jose officer, former SJSU football star DeJon Packer found dead in his Milpitas home

Milpitas police tell ABC7 News that Packer was off-duty when he was found dead in his home Sunday afternoon.
"It's a difficult day here at the police department today for a lot of us," SJPD Sgt. Christian Camarillo said.
"Everybody is heartbroken for Pack, for his family and for our football family here because he had a tremendous impact on everyone he met," SJSU Football head coach Brent Brennan said.
A tremendous loss to the San Jose community. Not only was DeJon a star for @SanJoseStateFB, but he also served our community as a @SanJosePD Officer. Rest in Peace. https://t.co/VVQn7yxL0L— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) March 14, 2022
Packer was a local kid who made an impact on his community in many ways.
After a successful football career at Gunderson High School and San Jose City College, Packer came to the Spartan program.
Coach Brennan said he was a leader on and off the field.
"On the football field he was fantastic," Brennan said. "He was a guy that walked on here from San Jose City College and earned a scholarship. He was always on the 3.0 wall. He did everything right all the time."
I would do anything to see that smile again 😊 Rest Easy @Pack2Uno Keep Smiling down on us 🙏🏾🙏🏾 I Miss U ❤️#ProudCoach #Salute @SanJoseStateFB @SanJosePolice pic.twitter.com/aQEiUd4Xpc— Alonzo “Zo” Carter (@RealCoachCarter) March 14, 2022
San Jose State emphasizes life "beyond football" and Packer took the lessons to heart when deciding what he would do after graduating from SJSU.
He joined the San Jose Police Department where he graduated with the academy's pandemic class in 2021.
"Being a police officer, serving the community spoke to him, which is not surprising," Brennan said. "He was always volunteering for community outreach and was always engaged that way."
"We have a lot of people here that are grieving yesterday, today and will be for some time," Sgt. Camarillo said. "This officer was really well-liked."
Our police family is devastated by the sudden loss of Officer DeJon Packer who passed away last night.— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 14, 2022
DeJon graduated the police academy just one year ago. He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player. pic.twitter.com/qrTQZGkDoJ
My heart breaks for the family and many friends of @SanJosePD officer DeJon Packer. DeJon graduated from Gunderson High School, played football for @SJSU, and after graduation, served his community as a police officer. (1/2) https://t.co/Afj7JPvCdE— Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) March 14, 2022
DeJon Packer was 24 years old, a life many close to him said was lost too soon.
"Being that young and the good that he was already putting out to the world, to not have that around here and in San Jose is a devastating loss for all of us," Brennan said.
The investigation is still ongoing by Milpitas Police and no cause of death has been announced.
SJPD did make clear that despite reports on social media, there is no connection between the SJPD officer's death and a double stabbing in San Jose over the weekend.