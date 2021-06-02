VTA mass shooting: South Bay Denny's restaurants donating money to victims' families

VTA shooting

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Denny's restaurants in Santa Clara County will donate half of their proceeds Wednesday to the families victims of last week's mass shooting at the VTA railyard.

"It hit home for us. We are right here in San Jose. We have a VTA bus stop right out front. It was very big for us. It hit home," District Manager Brandon McGray said at the South First Street location.

Denny's food servers let their customers know they were doing a good thing by grabbing a meal there Wednesday.

"That's great. That's very nice. That's going to help a lot," said Gonzalo Rodriguez, a San Jose resident.

"I think it's great they are getting involved and trying to help those in need. It was a tragedy and I think more businesses should do what they are doing here," said Antonio Hernandez, a Hollister resident.

It's not an easy time for Denny's to be donating money. Profits at Denny's were down up to 60% during the pandemic. One San Jose location had to temporarily close. But managers say they are focused on the victims' families right now, not the company's bottom line.

"I just want them to know we care about them. We might not know them personally. We might not know who they are. But we know that they are dealing with a struggle, we know they are emotionally unstable right now. This is something we hope never happens to anyone in their lives. And we just want to let everybody know that anytime in San Jose when something like this happens we are here to support you," McGray said.

Family and friends of the VTA shooting victims held a vigil to honor them. The remembrance took place in Union City, the home of 36-year-old victim Taptejdeep Singh who is being hailed a hero.





