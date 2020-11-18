dianne feinstein

Senator Dianne Feinstein spotted without a mask at U.S. Capitol

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Senator Dianne Feinstein is under fire after being caught on camera Tuesday not wearing a mask.

She was at the U.S. Capitol building for a hearing with tech CEOs of Facebook and Twitter.

This video shows Senator Feinstein mask-less during the questioning, but so was everyone else on the panel. The clip that went viral on Twitter shows her before the hearing, out in the hallway, talking in close proximity with two gentlemen who were both wearing masks, while she was not.

She made statements in July on the importance of masks, urging Congress to protect her constituents. She said that masks should be mandatory because they reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

On another incident, she was spotted at Dulles International Airport in Virginia without a mask in September.

