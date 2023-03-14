Disney has extended the deadline for its Disney College Program that allows students to live, learn, and earn at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney College Program deadline extended to April 9, alum shares you why you should apply

ORLANDO, Fla. (KGO) -- Disney has extended the deadline for its Disney College Program that allows students to live, learn, and earn at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida.

The program gives participants on-the-job experience with a world-renowned company and provides unique learning opportunities through more than 20 roles offered across theme parks, resorts, water parks, and more.

Applicants must be enrolled at a college or university or have graduated in the last 24 months and be at least 18-years-old at the time of application.

Jaonni Riley, recruitment coordinator and Disney College Program alum, joined ABC7 News Anchor Julian Glover on Midday Live to share more about her experience with the program that runs four to seven months.

"You learn so much about yourself personally and professional while you're enrolled in the college program," Riley said. "No matter what role you're in, you're working amongst hundreds of other cast members, coordinators, and leaders."

To learn more about the Disney College Program watch the interview in the video player above

To apply to the program, click here. You can also find more information on the program here.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.

