Education

San Jose mayor expected to announce education investments for students amid distance learning

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is investing in education throughout his city. On Monday, Mayor Liccardo is expected to announce new investments that will provide 11,000 hotspots throughout San Jose.

Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School

He also plans to have outdoor wifi at libraries, community centers, and parks.

This is to help students connect to essential online services and take part in distance learning during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic this upcoming school year.

RELATED: 'It will take a village': New 'learning hub' program could help thousands of SF students with distance learning this fall
EMBED More News Videos

This fall, dozens of rec centers, libraries and community centers across San Francisco will be transformed into "learning hubs," where young students struggling with on-line classwork can go each school day to get support and assistance.



The Hotspot device lending is one of four key priority actions funding through the city's COVID-19 Digital Inclusion Expenditure Plan which was developed to bridge the digital access gap by providing connectivity tools, devices, and Wi-Fi at no cost to thousands of students and residents through the following four priorities:

  • Hotspot Data Plans and Devices for Students and Residents

  • Computing Devices for Students

  • Community Wi-Fi available within the East Side Union High School District boundaries

  • Outdoor Wi-Fi at Libraries, Community Centers, and Parks


If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan joseschool fundingcoronavirus californiatechnologysam liccardoonline learning
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Black educators from North Bay school laid off, both believe they were racially discriminated against
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
San Mateo Co. rolls back reopening, forces some businesses to close or pivot outdoors
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Sites fire burns 1,000 acres in Nor Cal, threatens 12 structures
Coronavirus live updates: Another San Quentin inmate dies from COVID-19, officials say
San Francisco Chronicle documents story of homeless boy living in tent
Show More
Apple Fire scorches 20,516 acres in Riverside County
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Missing South Bay woman found, reunited with family, Santa Clara police say
Power outage in Oakland affects over 5,000 customers
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
More TOP STORIES News