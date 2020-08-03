San Jose mayor expected to announce education investments for students amid distance learning

Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
He also plans to have outdoor wifi at libraries, community centers, and parks.
This is to help students connect to essential online services and take part in distance learning during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic this upcoming school year.
RELATED: 'It will take a village': New 'learning hub' program could help thousands of SF students with distance learning this fall
The Hotspot device lending is one of four key priority actions funding through the city's COVID-19 Digital Inclusion Expenditure Plan which was developed to bridge the digital access gap by providing connectivity tools, devices, and Wi-Fi at no cost to thousands of students and residents through the following four priorities:
- Hotspot Data Plans and Devices for Students and Residents
- Computing Devices for Students
- Community Wi-Fi available within the East Side Union High School District boundaries
- Outdoor Wi-Fi at Libraries, Community Centers, and Parks
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
