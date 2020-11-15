Bay Area marks a much quieter Diwali with mix of tradition and COVID-19 rules

But, there are also signs this is unlike any other year -- the x's on the floor, masks, hand sanitizers .. and the room -- a limited capacity. On any other year, the Fremont temple would be overflowing.
"It's humbling, it's somber but it's a hope for the future," said Yogi Chugh, a community leader, "It's really the idea of how do we come together and hope for prosperity for everybody, when will this pandemic end?"
HAPPY DIWALI: Here's what you need to know about the Hindu Festival of Lights
Diwali is one of the most important traditions in the Hindu faith, celebrated during the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar. In the Bay Area, tens of thousands attend events during the five-day celebration, this year, that's just not possible.
"We are just having a small celebration with people who have been in our COVID bubble," said Dr. Shereen Bhalla with the Hindu American Foundation, a non-partisan organization.
This year, they sent out a Diwali toolkit to spread awareness about the celebration. It was welcome news that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, tweeted this greeting: "Wishing a very happy #Diwali to all those celebrating in California and around the world! May the victory of light over darkness inspire all of us."
Happy Diwali and Sal Mubarak! @DouglasEmhoff and I wish everyone celebrating around the world a safe, healthy, and joyous new year.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 14, 2020
Dr. Bhalla says she looks forward to seeing Diwali celebrated in the White House again.
Back at the Fremont Hindu temple, prayers for better days ahead too and also gratefulness for the opportunity to celebrate all.
"My hope is that everyone is safe and no one gets affected by this pandemic really," said AashrithYedavalli, who came with his family.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get aCOVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic