Reopening California: 46 more DMV field offices to reopen on Thursday

The DMV is pictured in San Jose, Calif. on Friday, May 8, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The California Department of Motor Vehicles is reopening 46 more field offices on Thursday to assist customers with appointments and with limited transactions that require an in-person visit to a field office during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DMV is encouraging customers to use online services, its expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including driver license and vehicle registration renewals.

Earlier this month the DMV initially reopened 25 field offices that include five in the Bay Area.

The DMV says it's honoring existing appointments at the field offices that are reopening. Those offices will also serve customers with transactions that absolutely require an in-person visit to a field office.

The DMV will offer same-day appointments to customers in need of the following critical services:

  • Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues

  • Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license

  • Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card

  • Applying for a disabled person parking placard (this can also be done by mail using the REG 195 form)

  • Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license

  • Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus.

  • Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allow.

The following 46 field offices will open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday:

  • Bell Gardens

  • Bellflower

  • Chula Vista

  • Clovis

  • Colusa

  • Corte Madera

  • Daly City

  • El Cajon

  • Eureka

  • Fairfield

  • Fremont

  • Fresno North

  • Garberville

  • Hawthorne

  • Laguna Hills

  • Merced

  • Newhall


  • Oakland Coliseum

  • Pasadena

  • Pittsburg

  • Pleasanton

  • Pomona

  • Poway

  • Rancho Cucamonga

  • Riverside East

  • Roseville

  • Sacramento

  • San Bernardino

  • San Diego Clairemont

  • San Luis Obispo

  • San Mateo

  • San Ysidro

  • Santa Clara

  • South Lake Tahoe

  • South Sacramento

  • Temecula

  • Thousand Oaks

  • Torrance

  • Tracy

  • Turlock

  • Van Nuys

  • Ventura

  • Victorville

  • Visalia

  • West Covina

  • Westminster


