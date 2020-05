Reopening California: 46 more DMV field offices to reopen on Thursday

Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues



Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license



Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card



Applying for a disabled person parking placard (this can also be done by mail using the REG 195 form)



Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license



Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus.



Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allow.

Bell Gardens



Bellflower



Chula Vista



Clovis



Colusa



Corte Madera



Daly City



El Cajon



Eureka



Fairfield



Fremont



Fresno North



Garberville



Hawthorne



Laguna Hills



Merced



Newhall





Oakland Coliseum



Pasadena



Pittsburg



Pleasanton



Pomona



Poway



Rancho Cucamonga



Riverside East



Roseville



Sacramento



San Bernardino



San Diego Clairemont



San Luis Obispo



San Mateo



San Ysidro



Santa Clara



South Lake Tahoe



South Sacramento



Temecula



Thousand Oaks



Torrance



Tracy



Turlock



Van Nuys



Ventura



Victorville



Visalia



West Covina



Westminster

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The California Department of Motor Vehicles is reopening 46 more field offices on Thursday to assist customers with appointments and with limited transactions that require an in-person visit to a field office during the COVID-19 pandemic.The DMV is encouraging customers to use online services, its expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including driver license and vehicle registration renewals.Earlier this month the DMV initially reopened 25 field offices that include five in the Bay Area. The DMV says it's honoring existing appointments at the field offices that are reopening. Those offices will also serve customers with transactions that absolutely require an in-person visit to a field office.The DMV will offer same-day appointments to customers in need of the following critical services:The following 46 field offices will open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday: