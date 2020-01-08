DMV

DMV to close Santa Rosa field office for more than 2 months for renovations

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- If you plan on heading to the Department of Motor Vehicles in Santa Rosa next week, you'll need make other plans.

The DMV is alerting customers that the Santa Rosa field office at 2570 Corby Avenue will be closing for more than two months for renovations starting January 17. The office is scheduled to reopen April 1.

Work crews will be replacing the floors, furniture and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, according to the DMV.

The closure comes as many customers are still trying to get a Real ID in time for a late 2020 deadline.

RELATED: What to know about Real ID: Here are the top questions and answers

October 1 is the deadline to have a Real ID or other federally compliant identification in order to travel domestically. A passport can be used and is still required to travel internationally.

The DMV says it will open a temporary office during the remodeling at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds' Garrett Hall at 1350 Bennett Valley Road from January 22 to March 27.

Customers can also visit DMV offices in Petaluma, Novato, Napa and Corte Madera during the Santa Rosa renovations.

See more stories about the DMV here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysanta rosanovatopetalumacorte maderadmvautomotivecarreal idconsumerdriver
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DMV
5 DMV offices open in the Bay Area for appointment only
DMV to reopen select field offices across Calif. on Friday
GA allowing teens to get license without taking road test
DMV closing all field offices due to coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News