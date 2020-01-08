DMV to close Santa Rosa field office for more than 2 months for renovations

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- If you plan on heading to the Department of Motor Vehicles in Santa Rosa next week, you'll need make other plans.
The DMV is alerting customers that the Santa Rosa field office at 2570 Corby Avenue will be closing for more than two months for renovations starting January 17. The office is scheduled to reopen April 1.
Work crews will be replacing the floors, furniture and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, according to the DMV.
The closure comes as many customers are still trying to get a Real ID in time for a late 2020 deadline.
October 1 is the deadline to have a Real ID or other federally compliant identification in order to travel domestically. A passport can be used and is still required to travel internationally.
The DMV says it will open a temporary office during the remodeling at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds' Garrett Hall at 1350 Bennett Valley Road from January 22 to March 27.
Customers can also visit DMV offices in Petaluma, Novato, Napa and Corte Madera during the Santa Rosa renovations.
