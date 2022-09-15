Gov. Newsom signs first bill to regulate dog trainers

The first law ever to regulate dog trainers requires them to disclose any criminal convictions or civil judgments related to their business.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom today signed legislation inspired by a series of 7 On Your Side stories about the unregulated dog training industry.

That could potentially include a case like the one being tried in Bakersfield.

22-year old Annie Schreiber is charged with 14 counts of felony cruelty to animals. Authorities say they found nearly a dozen dead dogs on the dog trainer's properties.

Her preliminary hearing is set for October 7. She has pleaded not guilty.

This is one of nearly half dozen cases highlighted by 7 On Your Side in the last several years, many of them in the Bay Area.

