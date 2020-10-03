Coronavirus

UCSF, Stanford doctors weigh in on experimental COVID-19 drug Trump received, contact tracing efforts

"The president has multiple risk factors for severe COVID disease and that includes that he's over 65, that he is obese, that he has high cholesterol and that he is male," said Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, a Stanford epidemiologist.
By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The White House medical unit, Capitol Hill staff and state health officials are scrambling to contact trace after President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

"There are world leaders in many other countries that are able to manage their senior executive staff and not get exposed to COVID," said Dr. Mike Reid, an infectious disease specialist at UCSF.

"Everybody, the president included, needs to wear a mask."

RELATED: Trump tests positive for COVID-19, taken to Walter Reed military hospital and given remdesivir

Reid also leads San Francisco and California's contact tracing programs.

"Probably it spread to him via somebody who didn't think they were that unwell," Reid said. "If I was trying to understand the outbreak better there, I would want to understand who he spent time with, were they wearing a mask, did they spend more than 15 minutes in close proximity less than six feet away from him? And in particular, was there anybody with symptoms?"



Over the past week, Trump has attended at least 11 events, rallies and news conferences in seven different cities, including Saturday's Supreme Court announcement in the Rose Garden and Tuesday's Presidential Debate with Joe Biden in Ohio.

"It is our goal to try and reach all close contacts of confirmed cases within 24 hours," said Reid about the contact tracing program in San Francisco. "So one would hope that somebody has sat down with Mr. Trump and found out who all he has spent time."

RELATED: Contact tracing Trump: Timeline tracks president's activities leading up to his positive COVID-19 diagnosis

After White House Aide Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the president and first lady tested positive, and on Friday, they reported symptoms. Trump then flew to Walter Reed Medical Center on the advice of his physicians.

"The president has multiple risk factors for severe COVID disease and that includes that he's over 65, that he is obese, that he has high cholesterol and that he is male," said Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, a Stanford epidemiologist.

RELATED: 'He has not taken normal precautions': Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis not a surprise to some Bay Area lawmakers

Dr. Maldonado is involved in a clinical trial of Regeneron's antibody cocktail, which the president received a single dose of, through a compassionate use agreement with the company and FDA.

"The trials are ongoing to compare to placebo to see if it actually prevents people from getting progression of disease," explained Maldonado. "We need to protect this world leader and at this point I would use anything that I think is reasonably safe and has been reasonably tested even though they're not approved yet."

VIDEO: What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
EMBED More News Videos

The coronavirus is spreading, what does COVID-19 do to your body?



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscostanford universitydonald trumpremdesivirmoves in medicineface maskcoronaviruscontact tracingpresident donald trumpcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Misinformation spikes as Trump confirms COVID-19 diagnosis
Trump given remdesivir after COVID-19 positive test
Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis not a surprise to some Bay Area lawmakers
CORONAVIRUS
Worries among Anaheim business owners heightened by Disney layoffs
Trump's age, health woes raise his risk for serious COVID-19 illness
Kellyanne Conway announces she tested positive for COVID
Notable figures who've said they have COVID-19 in the last day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis not a surprise to some Bay Area lawmakers
Woman concerned about COVID-19 after sitting near Trump at debate
Map shows wineries, landmarks destroyed in Glass Fire
Napa family homeless after wildfire destroys home
Trump given remdesivir after COVID-19 positive test
Hot, dry conditions working against firefighters battling Glass Fire
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Show More
Family heartbroken after 91-year-old home destroyed in Glass Fire
Warriors Community Foundation making impact in Bay Area classrooms
Marin Co. residents confused by fire emergency alert
Santa Cruz Co. camp destroyed in wildfire asks for community's help to rebuild
'You can cut it with a knife': Thick smoke keeping Bay Area cooler
More TOP STORIES News