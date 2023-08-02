Former President Donald Trump was indicted again by a grand jury voting on charges related to his attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Trump could go to prison and still run for president, expert says after third indictment

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump was indicted once again.

A grand jury voting on charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith for Trump's attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss.

"It was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy. It's described in the indictment, it was fueled by lies," Smith said.

Prosecutors say Trump worked to create a national atmosphere of anger and mistrust in the election that ultimately led to the January 6th capitol insurrection.

The former president, and many of his allies slammed the latest indictment as a political witch hunt.

"No fair-minded person, certainly within the Republican Party, but even outside, can't look at this and not be appalled," said John Dennis, chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party.

This is the third time Trump has been criminally indicted, with another investigation underway in Georgia.

Despite numerous cases against him, each one will be handled separately.

"Each case will have its own calendaring, its own motions back and forth," said Margaret Russell.

Russell is a constitutional law expert and professor at Santa Clara Law School.

She says Trump's mounting indictments are leading the country into uncharted territory.

"There is nothing on the books, written down, stopping Donald Trump from being convicted and let's say he goes to prison and saying I urge you to vote for me and I'm going to be the president," Russell said.

Current polling puts Trump neck-and-neck in a 2024 rematch with President Joe Biden.

A statistic that's not shocking, says ABC7 News political analyst Jackie Speier.

"As historic as it is, it's not going to change the 37% of the Republicans who are going to go walk the plank for Donald Trump," she said.

